Exclusive: "Nitish Kumar Not Mentally, Physically Fit": Prashant Kishor Doubles Down

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has doubled down on his charge that Nitish Kumar is not mentally and physically fit to continue as the Chief Minister, even as the JDU leader appears ready to govern Bihar for five more years.

Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ran an unsuccessful solo contest in the recent Bihar elections and failed to open its account. However, he remained defiant and repeated his charge on Nitish Kumar's health.

"Nitish ji is not mentally and physically fit," remarked Kishor while speaking to NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

The former strategist had attacked the JDU leader over his health during the election campaign, asserting that he is old and it's time that people look beyond.