"Gajab Aadmi Hai": Tejashwi Yadav's Swipe At Nitish Kumar Over Viral Video

With two weeks left for Bihar to vote in the Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken a fresh swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health after a video of him garlanding a woman at a public meeting started circulating on social media.

The video shows the 74-year-old JDU chief greeting a woman on stage during an NDA meeting. The woman stands with her hands folded as Kumar tries to put a garland around her neck. JDU's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha stops the Chief Minister and appears to be asking him to hand over the garland to the woman.

Kumar lowers his hand, then suddenly puts the garland around the woman's neck. As the crowd cheers, the Chief Minister says on the microphone, "Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai (He is quite a man)", and appears to be rebuking Jha for trying to hold his hand.

Tejashwi Yadav posted the viral video and borrowed the Chief Minister's words for the caption, "Ee gajab aadmi hai bhai. If the Chief Minister is healthy, why is he behaving like this after reading a written speech?"

Once Nitish Kumar's Deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, Tejashwi Yadav has been flagging his health condition in the run-up to the upcoming Bihar polls.

Earlier, he had shared a video of Nitish Kumar attending a virtual meeting from his home. In the video, Kumar appears to be greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly.

"Can this mental state of the Chief Minister be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?", Tejashwi Yadav asked.

"For quite some time, the Chief Minister has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother Rabri Devi, a former Chief Minister, and women in general. Once he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background".

"Clearly the Chief Minister no longer has the ability to run his government. A syndicate is calling the shots and it will be exposed soon," he said.