Chargesheet Filed Against AAP's Satyendar Jain In Sewage Plant Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain and 13 others under the anti-money laundering law in connection with alleged corruption in awarding tenders for Delhi Jal Board (DJB)'s sewage treatment plants (STPs), the agency said on Monday.

The prosecution complaint was filed before a Delhi court on December 6.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought prosecution of the 14 accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official told PTI.

The investigation has "concluded" that Jain, Udit Prakash Rai (former DJB CEO), Ajay Gupta (ex-DJB member), Satish Chandra Vashishth (former chief engineer of DJB), and private persons/entities like Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, Raja Kumar Kurra, Vinod Chauhan, Nagendra Yadav, and some others were involved in/have assisted in generation, acquisition, concealment, possession and use of proceeds of crime worth Rs 17.70 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The probe pertains to alleged corruption in awarding four STP tenders of the DJB.

