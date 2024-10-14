IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Faculty Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.59 Lakh Per Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is inviting applications for various faculty positions, including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor. The deadline for application submission is November 1. Candidates can review specific specialisations required for each department and submit their applications via the online portal at faculty.recruitment.iith.ac.in, along with relevant documents.

Departments:

Artificial Intelligence

Electrical Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Entrepreneurship and Management

Climate Change

Liberal Arts

Chemical Engineering

Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering

Chemistry

Mathematics

Civil Engineering

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Physics

Design

Faculty Affiliation And Encouragement For Women Candidates

The institute promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, allowing faculty members to affiliate with up to two additional departments based on their research interests, subject to departmental approval. Women candidates are particularly encouraged to apply, and reservations for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS categories are applicable according to Government of India rules.

Faculty Support And Benefits



IIT Hyderabad offers various support mechanisms for new faculty, including relocation expenses and a Cumulative Professional Development Allowance (CPDA) of Rs 3 lakh for every three years. This allowance is intended to cover expenses related to participating in conferences and membership fees for professional bodies. Additionally, faculty and their families are included in a comprehensive Contributory Health Services Scheme.

New faculty members will receive an annual travel grant of Rs 50,000 to enhance collaborations, along with an annual research grant based on their performance. A seed grant of up to Rs 35 lakhs, which includes a fellowship for one PhD student for three years, is also available to help new faculty initiate their research projects while awaiting external funding results.

Position Details and Qualifications



Assistant Professor Grade-I (Pay Level 12):

Minimum Pay: Rs 1,01,500.

Qualifications: PhD with a strong academic record and first-class at UG and PG levels.

Experience: At least 3 years of industrial/research/teaching experience post-PhD.

Age Limit: Preferably below 35 years.

Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level 10 or 11):

Minimum Pay: Rs 98,200 for fresh candidates.

Qualifications: PhD with a strong academic record.

Experience: Less than 3 years post-PhD experience.

Age Limit: Preferably below 35 years.

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2):

Minimum Pay: Rs 1,39,600.

Qualifications: PhD with first-class at UG and PG levels.

Experience: Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience, with at least 3 years as an Assistant Professor.

Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years.

Professor (Pay Level 14A):

Minimum Pay: Rs 1,59,100.

Qualifications: PhD with first-class at UG and PG levels.

Experience: Minimum 10 years of teaching/research experience, with at least 4 years as an Associate Professor.

Age Limit: Preferably below 55 years.

Age Relaxation And Certification Requirements

Age relaxation is provided for specific categories as per Government of India norms:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC-NCL: 3 years

PWD: 15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC-NCL

Candidates applying under the EWS category must submit a valid EWS certificate for the current financial year, and OBC-NCL certificates must be no older than one financial year from the application deadline.

For further details and application submissions, visit the official IIT Hyderabad recruitment portal at faculty.recruitment.iith.ac.in.