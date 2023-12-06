IIT Hyderabad Invites Women Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts, Starting Salary Rs 1 Lakh

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: PhD with 1st-class or equivalent grade, good academic record required.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), is inviting applications for assistant professor positions from women with a good academic record. The recruitment drive aims to fill various positions in the following departments: Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Management, Biotechnology, Liberal Arts, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Chemistry, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Physics, and Design. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications at iith.ac.in/careers. The deadline for application submission is December 22, 2023.

Educational qualifications:

PhD with a first-class or equivalent grade in the preceding degree and a consistently outstanding academic record is required.

Assistant Professor Grade I (Pay Level 12):

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of post-PhD teaching/research/professional experience, excluding the experience gained during the PhD period. Applicants should have demonstrated research capabilities through publications in reputable journals, conferences, and patents.

Salary range:

As per the Seventh Central Pay Commission, the minimum pay is set at Rs 1,01,500 (Matrix pay level 12) along with applicable allowances. After three years of satisfactory service, individuals may be moved to Pay Level 13A1.

Assistant Professor Grade II (Pay Level 10/11):

Candidates with less than three years of post-PhD industrial/research/teaching experience may apply for direct recruitment as Assistant Professor Grade II.

The selected candidate may be appointed in the applicable Pay Level (PL-10 or PL-11) with a minimum basic pay of Rs 98,200/- along with allowances.

After three years of post-PhD experience, they may be considered for the position of Assistant Professor Grade I through internal assessment.

Age limit:

Applicants should be below 35 years of age as of the last date of application submission. Age limits are relaxed for certain categories, such as SC/ST (up to 5 years), OBC-NCL (up to 3 years), and PWD applicants (with a minimum of 40% disability) with specific relaxation periods.

Department-specific requirements:

While all departments will adhere to Ministry of Education (MoE) guidelines for eligibility criteria, department-specific requirements can be found in the detailed notification.

Application process:

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the online portal at iith.ac.in/careers/.

No hard copy or soft copy submissions via email will be accepted.

Applicants who applied within the last two years should highlight significant improvements in their CVs.

Those employed in government/semi-government organisations or educational institutions must apply through proper channels or provide a No Objection Certificate during the application or interview process.

Valid SC/ST/OBC-NCL certificates issued by competent authorities should be submitted along with the application form.

For further inquiries, applicants can email their questions to faculty.recruitment@iith.ac.in.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Check the detailed notification here