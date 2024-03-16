IIT Hyderabad Hiring Director, Salary Rs 2.25 Lakh

Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the appointment of Director at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. Interested and eligible candidates may apply by checking detailed information on the official website of the MoE. The applications must reach the MoE office in Delhi by May 31, 2024.

The Director of an llT is the academic and administrative head of the institution.

Eligibility

Candidates with less than 60 years of age and having a minimum of five years administrative experience and Leadership qualities to head an institute of National importance are eligible for the post. He/she must have a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering.

In exceptional cases, candidates with Science, Mathematics or Management degrees may be considered if they have an outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed Engineering or Technology institute or university and should have guided PhD students.

Salary

The post carries a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 (revised) per month, with allowances as per rules. The appointment will be made on contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age, whichever is earlier.

Applicants will be required to give detailed resume in the prescribed format highlighting research, teaching, industry-academia collaborations and administrative achievements. The application must also include a two page justification in support of their candidature.