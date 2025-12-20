Pics: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's 1st Nature-Themed Airport Terminal In Assam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati today. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, the new terminal is being billed as the largest airport terminal in Northeast India and a key driver of connectivity, tourism and economic growth.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati around 3:00 pm. The inauguration is part of his two-day visit to Assam.

The new terminal, already widely discussed on social media for its distinctive architecture and design, is being billed as the largest airport terminal in Northeast India. It is seven times larger than the existing terminal and is designed to meet the region's growing aviation and connectivity needs.

Once fully operational, the terminal is expected to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum by 2032. Officials say it is envisaged as a regional connectivity hub, strengthening links between India and Southeast Asia. The facility will be capable of handling up to 34 air traffic movements per hour - the highest capacity in the Northeast. One of the most advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) will also be installed, according to sources.

Nature-Inspired Architecture

While its scale and technology are significant, it is the terminal's design that has attracted the most attention. The architecture and decor draw heavily from the cultural and natural heritage of Northeast India. The interiors celebrate the region's rare orchids, reflect the texture and warmth of bamboo, and take inspiration from the Northeast's landscapes. Designed under the theme "Bamboo Orchids", it is India's first nature-themed airport terminal.

The central design theme revolves around indigenous orchids, known locally in Assam as Kopu Phool and the flow of the Brahmaputra river across the state. The terminal incorporates more than 2,000 species of plants, features a dedicated zone inspired by Kaziranga National Park, and includes artefacts representing Majuli Island.

Some more glimpses of the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/BWSv7NPZhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

A standout feature of the terminal is its bamboo vault, which gives the building a distinctive identity. Bamboo, often regarded as a cultural insignia of the Northeast, has been used extensively in the design. The vault space has been conceived as a multifunctional cultural centre, intended to promote community engagement and cultural exchange.

The design incorporates about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo and features Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.

A unique "Sky Forest" featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living' and a… pic.twitter.com/Rtn1jMVs0P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

Digital Integration

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building, spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways.

The new terminal places a strong emphasis on digital integration and passenger convenience. It has 14 entry points, including four DigiYatra gates, to streamline passenger movement. Facilities such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security checks, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations are designed to ensure seamless and efficient travel.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for several projects and address public meetings.The Prime Minister will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra to pay homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, a six-year-long people's movement that embodied the collective resolve for a foreigner-free Assam and the protection of the State's identity.

Later in the day, he will perform Bhoomipujan of the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup, in Dibrugarh, Assam, within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

(With inputs from agencies)