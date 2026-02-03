Inside Story: What PM Modi Told NDA MPs On India-US Trade Deal

In a closed-door meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the implications of the newly announced India-US trade deal, sources said.

The session, held amid ongoing parliamentary proceedings, saw PM Modi urge MPs to engage actively in legislative debates and to communicate government achievements directly to the public.

PM Modi began by stressing the importance of parliamentary participation. He instructed all NDA MPs to maintain full attendance in the House and to contribute to discussions on key issues.

"All MPs should be present in the House, take part in the discussion," he said, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

He further directed them to reach out to constituents and highlight the key achievements of the recently presented 2026 Union Budget.

Turning to the trade agreement with the United States, PM Modi described it as a milestone that had created a "better environment" for bilateral relations. He acknowledged the challenges faced during negotiations, noting that critics had voiced doubts but that the government had persisted with resolve. "

"People were criticising but we kept courage," he said. "Patience paid off. I had said that the world order is changing.

The trade deal itself stems from a phone conversation on Monday between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, the US has agreed to lower its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from the current 25 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately.

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent," the US president said on social media.

In reciprocity, India has committed to reducing its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero. Trump added that New Delhi would purchase American products worth more than $500 billion, encompassing sectors such as energy, technology, agriculture, coal, and others.

"India will likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States, to zero," Trump said.

He further said that PM Modi had pledged to buy American goods "at a much higher level," in addition to the over USD 500 billion in US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products.Modi expressed his satisfaction with the outcome in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," he wrote.

"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.