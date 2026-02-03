"Exit India If You Cant": Chief Justice Warns Meta Over WhatsApp Policy

Tech giant and WhatsApp owners Meta received a stern warning from the Supreme Court Tuesday over the instant messaging platform's privacy policy. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya reprimaded the US-based company, "You can't play with privacy... we will not allow you to share a single digit of our data".

The court was hearing a plea regarding WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy. Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticised the "exploitative" policy for sharing user data for commercial purposes. Chief Justice Surya Kant responded sternly, "If you can't follow our Constitution, then leave India. We won't allow any citizen's privacy to be compromised."

The court made pointed observations about the policy, including asking if it could be understood by the millions of poor and uneducated people in the country. "... a poor woman or a roadside vendor, or someone who only speaks Tamil... will they be able to understand?"

"Sometimes even we have difficulty understanding your policies..." the court ripped into Meta and WhatsApp, "... so how will people living in rural Bihar understand them?"