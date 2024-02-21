IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Business Development Manager Position, Check Details

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates can submit their applications by February 29.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) has announced an opening for the position of Business Development Manager, inviting qualified candidates to apply by February 29, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

The tenure for the position is 11 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance. The remuneration ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 per month, consolidated, depending on qualifications and experience.



IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Applicants Must Possess

A postgraduation degree in a relevant sector.

Minimum of 5 years of experience, including 3 years in Enterprise/Corporate Sales or Client/Relationship Manager roles.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to think on their feet and handle client concerns effectively.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility criteria, academic records, and relevant experience. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email for interviews by the selection committee. Meeting the criteria does not guarantee an interview.

In the event that no suitable candidate is found, the position will remain vacant, and a new advertisement with an extended date will be released.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Primary Responsibilities

The Business Development Manager will be tasked with various responsibilities aimed at fostering growth and development in collaboration with established corporates and industries. The primary focuses include: