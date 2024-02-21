IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Business Development Manager Position, Check Details

New Delhi:
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates can submit their applications by February 29.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) has announced an opening for the position of Business Development Manager, inviting qualified candidates to apply by February 29, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
The tenure for the position is 11 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance. The remuneration ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 per month, consolidated, depending on qualifications and experience.
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Applicants Must Possess
- A postgraduation degree in a relevant sector.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience, including 3 years in Enterprise/Corporate Sales or Client/Relationship Manager roles.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to think on their feet and handle client concerns effectively.
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility criteria, academic records, and relevant experience. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email for interviews by the selection committee. Meeting the criteria does not guarantee an interview.
In the event that no suitable candidate is found, the position will remain vacant, and a new advertisement with an extended date will be released.
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024: Primary Responsibilities
The Business Development Manager will be tasked with various responsibilities aimed at fostering growth and development in collaboration with established corporates and industries. The primary focuses include:
- Identifying new opportunities for technology development with established corporates and industries.
- Creating funding opportunities by pitching TiHAN initiatives and programmes.
- Developing and implementing robust sales management processes, including pipeline management, account planning, and proposal development.
- Monitoring revenue pipeline and leads, adjusting strategies for sustainable growth.
- Overseeing all channel and partner development activities.
- Monitoring strategies and processes across the revenue cycle, from client acquisition to engagement to success.
- Proposing ideas, initiatives, and activities for business growth.
- Increasing revenue and business expansion through strategic partnerships.
- Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing clients.
- Working within the department to create solutions and proposals.
- Exploring various funding opportunities through Central and State Government schemes.
- Identifying CSR funding channels by engaging with eligible companies.