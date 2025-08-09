BPSC Invites Application For 590 Principal, Associate Professors Posts In Engineering, Polytechnic Colleges

BPSC Associate Professor, Principal Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of 590 Principal and Associate Professors in government engineering, polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technical and Technology department. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the commission, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The online applications for the post of Principal in polytechnic institutes will begin on August 12 and end on September 9, 2025. For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates will be able to apply online starting August 12, till September 12, 2025.

BPSC Teacher, Principal Recruitment 2025: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the total 590 vacancies, 539 vacancies have been invited for Assistant Professor under various departments such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and more.

Principal (Engineering) vacancies include 25 under Science, Technology and Technical Education department. For the post of Polytechnical principals, 26 vacancies have been invited under various departments including Computer Science and Engineering, Electrics and Communication Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying must be 30 and 37 years of minimum age to be eligible to apply for the post of Associate Professor and Principal.

The BPSC has not specified any maximum age limit for any of the posts.

Candidates are required to pay the fees based on their category: 100 rupees for General category candidates, Rs. 25 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), all female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, Handicapped candidates. All other candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 100.

Candidates must fill the application form online and must make sure they meet all the eligibility requirements.