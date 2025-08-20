BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Preliminary Exam Date Announced, Check Details

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the preliminary exam schedule for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment. The exam is set for September 10, 2025, and will be held across 11 districts in Bihar. There's a single exam window for all centres: the paper runs from 12:00 noon to 2:15 PM. Make sure you check the exact centre printed on your admit card once it's released.

The preliminary test is an objective-type General Knowledge paper. Expect multiple-choice questions designed to assess broad general awareness. The format is intended to be straightforward but time-bound, so practise speed and accuracy beforehand.

How many ASO posts are being filled?

This recruitment drive is for 41 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) vacancies.

How to download the admit card once it is released?

• Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

• On the homepage, click the "ASO Admit Card 2025" link

• Enter your login details (registration number / date of birth or as required) and submit

• View and download the admit card

• Print a copy and carry it to the exam centre along with any required ID



What salary can an ASO expect?

Selected candidates will be placed on the Level-7 pay scale, with the pay band spanning Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month. In addition to the basic pay, ASOs are entitled to allowances and benefits as per Bihar government norms - check the official rules for HRA, TA and other components.

What are the stages of selection?

The recruitment follows a multi-stage process:

1. Preliminary Examination (objective GK paper)

2. Main Examination

3. Interview

4. Document Verification

Clearing each stage is necessary to progress to the next, so plan preparation for both objective and descriptive/subjective components as the mains approach.

Read the full official notification carefully before applying. It contains critical details on syllabus, reservations, document requirements and application deadlines.