BPSC Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 935 Posts, Salary Starts From Rs. 29,200

Bihar Assistant Education Officer Vacancies 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the post starting August 27 on the official website of the commission - bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 26, 2025.

The starting salary for the post is Rs. 29,200 (Level 5 Pay) and is subject to change. Out of the total 935 posts, 319 are reserved for women.

Vacancies have been reserved for several categories including 374 for Unreserved category (UR), 93 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 150 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 10 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 168 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 112 for Backward Classes (BC) and 28 for women under the Backward Classes category.

This BPSC post also invites applications from other categories including grandsons and granddaughters of freedom fighters of the state and candidates who are Visually Impaired (VI), Deaf and Dumb (DD), Locomotor Disability (LD) and Psychotic Disorder (PD).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must be a minimum of 21 years of age. The maximum age limit is 37 years for UR male, 40 years for BC/EBC male and female and UR female, and 42 years for SC/ST male and female.

Bihar Assistant Education Officer Posts: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written objective type examination. Three examinations will be conducted, each of 2 hours duration and carrying 100 marks.

The first examination will test the candidate's knowledge of English and Hindi language, with 70 per cent of the questions related to English. The second and third examinations will be based on General Studies and General Aptitude.

BPSC Assistant Education Officer 2025: How To Apply For The Post

Before applying for any post, candidates must ensure that they are registered under the OTR - One Time Registration system. Follow the steps below for OTR:

Visit the official website - bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on "New Registration".

Enter your personal and academic details.

Click on "Register".

You will be successfully registered under OTR.

After completing OTR, candidates have to separately apply for the position. Follow the steps below to apply for the BPSC AEDO post:

Visit the official website - bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Login with your registered ID/email ID or mobile number.

Apply for the position you are interested in.

You will be successfully registered for the examination.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 for biometric verification if they do not have an Aadhaar Card.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to read the detailed notification regarding BPSC AEDO recruitment.