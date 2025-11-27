"No One Can Dare Touch Him": Imran Khan's Sister Amid Death Rumours

Where is Imran Khan? The question is at the top of the trending chart. It is also a big concern, with the family claiming that they have not been allowed to meet the former Prime Minister of Pakistan for several weeks now.

Aleema Khanum, one of Irman Khan's three sisters, has claimed that the family has been repeatedly denied a meeting with him.

"For the last 6-7 months, they have caused a lot of trouble; sometimes they let me meet him, sometimes they let one of my sisters meet him, sometimes they don't let anyone meet him. Many times we wait outside for hours," Imran Khan's sister told NDTV in a telephone interview.

"We were able to meet him in the last few days between August and September because he was facing a case in jail. Our lawyers in the jail court had said that if the family and media were not allowed access and there was no open trial, we would not appear before the judge again. For this reason, due to the judge's orders, he chose to pursue the case. So we went to court, met Imran Khan, and were assured that he was fine. He also sent messages," Khanum said.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in 2022 by a no-confidence vote after losing favour with the country's powerful military.

The former cricketing star has been held in custody since August 2023 charged in dozens of cases that he claims are politically motivated.

He was convicted in a corruption case in January along with his wife and sentenced to 14 years and seven years, respectively.

"First of all, he should not be in jail. What cases are these against him? He has faced all the cases. The cases in which he is proven innocent. Now a decision has to be taken. The case ended 5-6 weeks ago. The judgment was awaited. The date of the judgment was put as Nov 27. It was changed to 28th December," she said.

Asked if they suspected a conspiracy against him, Imran Khan's sister said: "How will we know until we meet? Let me tell you one thing. No one can even dare to touch Imran's hair. Touch it and see. And see if anyone survives or not."

The Adiala Jail authorities today rejected rumours on social media about Imran Khan's health, underlining that the leader is in "completely good health".

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Imran's party) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan's health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement.

The Adiala Jail administration further clarified that reports about shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail are entirely baseless.

"Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail and is healthy. The social media rumours about his transfer are unfounded," the jail administration said.

The Pakistan leader's party has demanded that the government lift the undeclared ban on Imran Khan's meetings and immediately arrange a meeting between the former premier and his family.

"The nation will not tolerate any uncertainty regarding the status of Imran Khan. The government is directly responsible for protecting Imran's security, human rights and constitutional rights," his party said.