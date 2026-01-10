Lashkar's No. 2 Admits To Pakistan Army Link In Speech At School

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's second most important figure, Saifullah Kasuri, has admitted the terror organisation's link with the Pakistani military.

Kasuri confirmed this at an event at a children's school in Pakistan where he addressed a crowd. A video of his speech delivered on an unknown date has been confirmed as genuine by intelligence sources.

In the video, the deputy chief of the terror group behind the killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was seen standing on a raised platform decorated with red balloons. The frame showed half of what appeared to be a school's logo.

"Pakistan's Army invites me to lead funeral prayers. Do you know India is also scared of me?" the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist said in the video.

A terrorist group's leader speaking at a children's school would be unthinkable in any civilised society; however, in Pakistan, the LeT's No. 2 terrorist got a platform to address young minds and shape their thoughts.

The LeT leader's admission is no surprise for India, which has for ages raised the issue of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan's military, for example, fought alongside terrorists during the Kargil War in 1999.

LeT Rebuilding Again

In November 2025, NDTV had reported that intelligence revealed an alarming escalation in Pakistan-backed terror activity targeting Jammu and Kashmir, six months after India's Operation Sindoor, a precision counter-terror campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The report had indicated that LeT and another Pakistan-backed terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), have been mobilising for a new wave of coordinated strikes.

Officials in New Delhi described the intelligence as a "critical warning" and indicated that the Indian Army and the intelligence network are on a high alert across the Northern Command sectors.

Operation Sindoor will enter a renewed phase if Pakistan's "export of terror" continues unabated, India has said.

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma today reviewed the security measures and counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. Officers briefed him on the measures undertaken in the hinterland to dominate the operational space, the Northern Command said in a post on X.

"He also visited the High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, where he reviewed the training activities with a particular focus on skill enhancement through incorporation of technology and innovation," the Northern Command said.