AEDO Recruitment 2025: BPSC Receives 9.7 Lakh, "Highest Ever" Applications For 935 Vacancies

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has received 9.7 lakh applications, the highest ever in commission's history for 935 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) posts. The application process started on August 27 and closed yesterday, September 26, receiving an average of 75,000 to 85,000 applications in the last five days. On September 25 and 26, the commission said it received over 1 lakh applications for the vacancies.

The commission in its official notice stated that over 1 lakh applications were received until 7 pm on September 26 and were expected to receive more until 12 pm and candidates faced no issues on website while applying.

The posts offer a pay scale of Level 5 (Rs 29,200) which is subject to change. Out of the total 935 posts, 319 are reserved for women.

These vacancies offer opportunities for many including reserved grandsons and granddaughters of freedom fighters of the state and candidates who are Visually Impaired (VI), Deaf and Dumb (DD), Locomotor Disability (LD) and Psychotic Disorder (PD).

Vacancies have been reserved for several categories including 374 for Unreserved category (UR), 93 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 150 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 10 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 168 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 112 for Backward Classes (BC) and 28 for women under the Backward Classes category.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written objective type examination. Three examinations will be conducted, each for two hours, carrying 100 marks.

The first examination tests candidate's knowledge of English and Hindi language, with 70 per cent of the questions related to English. The second and third examinations will be based on General Studies and General Aptitude.