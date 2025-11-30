BPSC AEDO Exam In January 2026: 9.7 Lakh Candidates Applied For 935 Posts

BPSC AEDO Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) recruitment exam in January 2026. The commission earlier announced that it received 9.7 lakh applications - the highest ever in its history - for 935 vacancies. In the final five days of registration, BPSC recorded an average of 75,000-85,000 applications per day.

According to the official notice, despite the heavy traffic, candidates did not face any issues while applying on the website.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: AEDO Salary, Vacancy Details

The posts carry a Level 5 pay scale (Rs 29,200), which may be revised. Of the total 935 vacancies, 319 are reserved for women.

These positions also include opportunities for several categories, such as reserved grandsons and granddaughters of state freedom fighters and candidates with disabilities including Visually Impaired (VI), Deaf and Dumb (DD), Locomotor Disability (LD), and Psychotic Disorder (PD).

Category-wise vacancy distribution includes:

Unreserved (UR): 374

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 93

Scheduled Caste (SC): 150

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 10

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 168

Backward Classes (BC): 112

BC Women: 28

BPSC AEDO 2025 Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on an objective-type written examination. There will be three papers, each of two hours and carrying 100 marks.

The first paper will test candidates' proficiency in English and Hindi, with 70 per cent of the questions based on English. The second and third papers will cover General Studies and General Aptitude.