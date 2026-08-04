India's Rs 25 Trillion Mutual Fund Industry Faces A Challenge. What SIP Investors Must Know

Stock Market News: India's mutual fund industry has hit a landmark that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) assets under management (AUM) have crossed the Rs 25 trillion mark, underlining how millions of Indians are choosing disciplined investing over trying to time the stock market.

The numbers tell a story of growing confidence. Monthly SIP inflows have stayed above Rs 25,000 crore, while the number of SIP accounts continues to rise, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). More first-time investors are entering the market, and the growth is no longer limited to big cities.

But beneath the record-breaking numbers lies the industry's biggest challenge. For the industry, getting more people to start SIPs has become relatively easier. But to ensure that they continue investing when markets turn volatile is the difficult part.

According to Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO of jUMPP, investor behaviour -- not market performance -- will determine whether India's mutual fund boom translates into long-term wealth creation. "The biggest challenge today is not attracting new investors. It is helping them stay invested through market cycles," Virk said.

Why Many SIP Investors Get It Wrong

One of the most common mistakes investors make is expecting quick returns from an SIP. An SIP is not a short-term investment product. It is built around two simple principles -- rupee cost averaging and the power of compounding. Both need time to deliver meaningful results.

Virk explains that investors often panic during market corrections after seeing temporary losses in their portfolios. Many stop their SIPs at precisely the wrong time.

For example, an investor putting Rs 10,000 every month may discontinue investments when markets fall sharply. However, those very corrections allow investors to buy more mutual fund units at lower prices. When markets recover, those additional units can significantly improve long-term returns.

In other words, the periods that worry investors the most often become the most rewarding for disciplined SIP investors.

Chasing Winners Can Backfire

Another mistake, according to Virk, is selecting funds based purely on recent performance.

Many investors switch schemes after looking at one-year returns or following market buzz. But this approach often ignores more important factors such as financial goals, risk appetite, investment horizon and overall asset allocation.

"A well-diversified portfolio aligned with life goals -- whether buying a home, funding higher education or building a retirement corpus -- is generally far more resilient than one built around short-term market trends," Virk said.

He believes investors should evaluate mutual funds based on how they fit into their financial plan rather than simply choosing the latest top-performing scheme.

The Next Phase Of India's Mutual Fund Story

The rise of digital investment platforms has made mutual funds accessible to millions of Indians with just a few taps on a smartphone.

However, Virk says convenience alone is not enough. He believes technology should also help investors become better decision-makers by tracking portfolio diversification, monitoring progress towards financial goals, generating timely risk alerts and reducing emotional reactions during volatile markets.

According to Virk, AI-driven insights and personalised investment nudges can encourage investors to remain disciplined by reinforcing that successful wealth creation depends on consistency -- not perfect market timing.

India's mutual fund industry is expanding rapidly beyond metro cities, with investors from Tier II and Tier III towns contributing an increasing share of new SIP registrations.

As participation widens, Virk believes the industry's future will depend less on attracting fresh investors and more on improving investor behaviour. "Long-term wealth creation is driven by patience, disciplined investing and informed financial decisions," he said.