17-km Railway Line To Boost Connectivity To India-China-Bhutan Tri-Junction

India is planning to boost connectivity to the border near the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction with the Khunia More to Jaldhaka railway project, a newly sanctioned 17-kilometer strategic rail link in North Bengal with an estimated cost of Rs 272 crore. The project also aims to improve and boost tourism in the Dooars region.

"Happy to share that the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned around Rs 272 crore for a new 17-km line to Jaldhaka. The route will originate from Khunia More near Chalsa, and pass through Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong forest divisions," Siliguri MP Raju Bista wrote in a social media post.

The Jaldhaka River is a 186 to 233-kilometer-long trans-boundary river flowing through Sikkim and West Bengal in India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. It originates from the Kupup (Bitang) Lake near the Jelep La pass in Sikkim and ultimately empties into the Brahmaputra River.

"The rail link will improve connectivity to the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction and boost tourism in the Jhaldhaka-Bindu-Todey Tangta area. The railways and the West Bengal forest department, will carry out a joint survey after the monsoon for the proposed new line," Bista added.

In a long post on Instagram, Bista thanked PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for "giving top priority to developing modern infrastructure in our region."

A railway line along the alignment of the Jaldhaka river is immensely significant as the river itself originates from a lake that is situated close to the Doklam tri-junction border between India, Bhutan and China. The announcement of the railway project is indicative of the fact India is also consolidating its infrastructure in the region with the Indian Railways proposing a strategic 200-km line from Chalsa (Jalpaiguri) toward the border area.

Railway officials say the proposed line is expected to serve multiple objectives by improving connectivity to remote border areas, facilitating tourism and strengthening strategic infrastructure in the region and surveys for the project will begin after the monsoon season.

The region is known for Doklam standoff which was a 73-day military border face-off in 2017 between India and China in the plateau near the tri-junction of India, Bhutan, and China. Indian troops had to intervene to stop Chinese road construction in territory claimed by Bhutan. India supports Bhutan's claims over Dokalam under bilateral agreements. Satellite imagery and reports indicate that China has continued long-term infrastructure consolidation in the area.

With plans existing to eventually extend the Sivok-Rangpo railway project to the Nathu La Pass this will be the second railway project to connect the strategically important and sensitive border region with China.