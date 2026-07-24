Centre Approves 3rd, 4th Rail Lines On Key Karnataka-Andhra Route

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the project for constructing the third and fourth railway lines of the Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 1,264 crore.

The multitracking project covering three districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will expand the existing network of Indian Railways by about 46 kms and will be completed by 2028-29.

The project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages, which have a population of about seven lakhs. The enhanced capacity will also improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort and

Sri Kumara Swamy Temple, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

The proposed project is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilisers, food grains, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 16.22 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), the statement said.

Besides, the Railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the expansion of the network will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country. It is expected to reduce the country's oil imports by around 1.32 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by 6.67 crore kg, which is equivalent to the plantation of 0.27 crore trees, the statement explained.

The project is planned in accordance with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. This project will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services, the statement said.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

This multi-tracking proposal is poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment opportunities, the statement added.

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