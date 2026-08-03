Harshad Chopda Sacrifices Finale Spot To Save Shivangi Joshi In <i>Lock Upp 2</i>, Internet Divided

The latest episode of Lock Upp delivered one of the most emotional moments of the season as Harshad Chopda chose to sacrifice his place in the grand finale to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination.

Harshad had secured the first finalist spot after winning the previous day's task. At the same time, Shreya Kalra earned a special power that allowed her to eliminate one contestant. She chose Shivangi, putting the actor's journey in the competition at risk.

In Monday's episode, host Riteish Deshmukh asked Shreya if she wanted to reconsider her decision. However, she stood by her choice, saying she had several reasons for nominating Shivangi.

As the situation unfolded, Harshad broke down in tears and repeatedly pleaded with Shreya not to evict Shivangi. Seeing his emotional state, Riteish offered him a choice to give up his finalist position and leave the show in exchange for Shivangi's safety.

Without hesitation, Harshad agreed.

The actor chose to walk away from the competition so Shivangi could continue her journey. Before exiting the house, he asked her to go on and win the show. The emotional farewell left both Harshad and Shivangi in tears.

The unexpected exit left the contestants stunned. Several housemates felt Harshad had been emotionally burdened after the previous task and believed he was guilt-tripped into making the sacrifice. They also expressed sympathy for him, pointing out that despite becoming the season's first finalist, he spent most of the episode crying before making the difficult decision.

The dramatic moment has also divided social media.

One X user wrote, "More stupid than selfless... he should've played for himself and fought for his place."

Another commented, "Feeling bad for Harshad but this guy is a big let down for his fans. He made the biggest joke out of his own."

According to reports, the grand finale of Lock Upp is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2026.