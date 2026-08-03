"I Became A Monster": Ram Kapoor Admits To Drinking On <i>Bade Acche Lagte Hain</i> Set

Ram Kapoor's journey of redemption took centre stage in Saturday's episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During an eviction task on the Netflix reality show, the actor revealed his third and final secret, helping him secure a spot in the finale week.

Speaking on the show, Ram admitted that his popular television drama Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which premiered in 2011, came to an end because of his conduct. He confessed to regularly arriving late on set, behaving poorly with colleagues and struggling with alcohol-related issues during that period.

He said, "I have worked for 27 years. I have done so many films and so much, yet my identity comes from one show - Bade Acche Lagte Hai. I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn't know. During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."

"I kept gaining more and more weight. My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die within six months. I could have had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My blood sugar levels were between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn't want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. How could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person," added Ram.

The actor said his actions had affected both his professional and personal life and acknowledged the mistakes he made.

The actor said, "I would show up six hours late for shoots, drink alcohol on set and speak to people very rudely. I became a monster. Finally, the show ended because of me. I had become the kind of person I am ashamed of."

Referring to fellow contestant Harshad Chopda's earlier confession about his suicide attempt, he said, "If I didn't have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don't have the right to end your life. That's the only thing that saved me. It's the only reason I am alive today. It's been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children will also be finding out about this right now."

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was one of Indian television's most popular shows and starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The romantic drama, which premiered in 2011, received widespread acclaim for its mature love story and remains one of the actor's most recognised and successful projects.



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