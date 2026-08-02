No Running, No Long Cardio: How This Fitness Influencer Lost 24 Kg With A 20-Minute Walk

Losing weight is often seen as a simple formula - eat less, move more, and stay consistent. But anyone who has been on a fitness journey knows it is rarely that straightforward. Many people spend weeks or even months following the same workout routine, only to feel disappointed when the weighing scale barely moves or the mirror shows little change.

Fitness content creator Lojesh, who lost 24 kg by going from 89 kg to 65 kg, recently spoke about this on Instagram. Looking back at his own journey, he shared that he almost gave up after spending three months doing 45 minutes on the treadmill every morning at 6 am without seeing noticeable results.

"I was doing everything I thought I was supposed to do," he wrote. Despite showing up every day, he said there was "no visible fat loss" and "no difference in how my clothes fit."

According to Lojesh, the issue was not that he was exercising too little. It was that he was repeating the same workout every single day. His body had adapted to the routine, making it less effective over time.

Instead of spending 45 minutes on the treadmill, he switched to a 20-minute incline walking routine with changing incline levels. The workout did not include running. Here's what he followed:

Warm-up: Speed 3.0, incline 0 for 3 minutes.

Speed 3.0, incline 0 for 3 minutes. Incline walk: Speed 3.5, incline 8 for 5 minutes.

Speed 3.5, incline 8 for 5 minutes. Steep climb: Speed 3.0, incline 12 for 5 minutes.

Speed 3.0, incline 12 for 5 minutes. Power walk: Speed 3.8, incline 6 for 5 minutes.

Speed 3.8, incline 6 for 5 minutes. Cool down: Speed 2.5, incline 0 for 2 minutes.

The fitness content creator said he noticed visible changes within just two weeks of making the switch. "Not because I worked harder. Because I finally worked smarter," he shared.

Lojesh recommends doing this routine three to five times a week, either after strength training or first thing in the morning.