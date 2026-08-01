"Healing Can't Be Rushed": Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Gym Comeback After Injury

Rakul Preet Singh is back doing what she loves the most. Known as one of Bollywood's fittest stars, the fitness enthusiast recently returned to the gym after a year recovering from an injury. She marked her comeback with an inspiring message on social media, opening up about the challenges of recovery and the lessons she learned during her journey back to fitness.

Sharing glimpses of her workout session on Instagram, she shared that the injury taught her that healing is a process that takes time, and it can't be rushed.

She also penned a long note in the caption, reflecting on her time away from fitness, the aftermath of the injury, and how she is looking at a new beginning.

Rakul revealed that the injury forced her to step back from something that had become an important part of her daily life. The De De Pyaar De actress wrote, “Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury. One moment I was focused on becoming stronger every day, and the next I was forced to stop completely. It wasn't just the pain that was difficult, it was the silence that came with stepping away from something that had become such a big part of my life. The gym wasn't only a place where I trained my body. It was where I built discipline, cleared my mind, and reminded myself every day that growth comes from consistency.”

She admitted that the most difficult part was accepting that healing could not be rushed and that recovery had its own timeline.

“There were moments of frustration, moments of doubt, and moments when I wondered how much I would lose. But slowly I realised that sometimes life isn't trying to stop you. Sometimes it's preparing you to come back with a different perspective,” she added.

Rakul shared that the injury taught her lessons no workout ever could, including patience, gratitude, and the importance of listening to her body.

She penned, “It taught me gratitude for movements I once took for granted. It reminded me that strength isn't always loud. Sometimes strength is choosing to rest when your mind wants to push harder. Sometimes strength is believing in yourself even when you can't see immediate progress.”

“As the days passed, I stopped focusing on everything I had lost and started appreciating everything I still had. The goal changed from lifting heavier weights to simply becoming healthy again. Every small improvement became a victory. Every step forward, no matter how small, reminded me that progress never truly disappears. It just looks different during different phases of life,” the post read.

Calling her return to the gym ‘like returning home after a long journey,' Rakul said she is no longer trying to become the person she was before the injury. Instead, she is embracing a fresh start with a stronger mindset, greater appreciation for movement, and a renewed focus on overall health rather than chasing past milestones.

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