'Pores Are Not A Flaw': Mira Kapoor Calls The Glass Skin Trend "Unrealistic"

Skincare trends may come and go, but not every viral beauty standard translates well for all skin types. The latest beauty goal dominating social media seems to be “glass skin”. The term refers to a complexion that is intensely hydrated, smooth and clear, with a luminous quality that resembles a pane of glass.

While the trend has become one of the most sought-after aesthetics in beauty circles, Mira Kapoor believes the conversation around it needs to shift. Mira, who is the co-founder of the beauty and skincare brand Akind, shared that the relentless pursuit of a specific standard overlooks individual skin needs and sets unrealistic expectations.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mira said, “Is it just me or is the glass skin trend very unrealistic? Don't get me wrong, it looks beautiful. That super clear, poreless, reflective finish. But can it really be a beauty goal in our weather? I don't think so and I haven't even tried to get it.”

The star wife pointed out that many people try to achieve the glass skin look by layering multiple skincare products, but stressed that there is a limit to how much the skin can actually absorb.

“Let's be real, a lot of that glass effect is just good old lighting. Skin has pores and that's not a flaw; it's how it functions. You can work on refining texture and you can improve hydration and barrier regulation with a moisturiser. But reflective skin 24x7, that's not how skin behaves. So maybe it's time we stop chasing perfect and start building balanced, resilient skin,” she added.

Mira Kapoor encouraged people to celebrate real skin instead of striving for unattainable perfection.

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