Why Influencers Can't Stop Buying Japanese Skin And Hair Products

Doomscrolling, while not a healthy habit, has its perks, the biggest being awareness of trends. In the last decade, the skincare market has seen an upward trend, but what is crucial to see is the kind of products that people can't get enough of. While Korean products first entered the Indian market in 2013, the conversation around them did not escalate much until 2017 when sheet masks took over social media.

From 2018 to 2021, everyone was obsessed with glass skin. They still are, but in the last few years, Japanese beauty has been slowly taking over skincare trends. Since 2024, influencers have been raving about Japanese sunscreens, haircare products, and even rice masks. The trend died down a bit after mid-2025, but suddenly, content creators are sharing guides on how to stock up on skin and hair products if a trip to Japan is on your 2026 calendar.

Whether someone is a beauty influencer or food vlogger, it seems that many Indians have moved beyond their fixation on Korean products and are now exploring J-beauty. The question is: why?

Are Indians Over K-Beauty

Meeta Ghuwalewala, Founder of TVAH, said, "Indians may be over Korean skincare and haircare products, but Korean skincare practices have definitely helped bring awareness to hydration, prevention, layering, and routine skincare."

She added that this change is not because Indians are over Korean beauty. It is because they are tired of following the newest skincare trend and are ready for something new. Indian consumers are moving from trendy to intentional skincare.

On the other hand, Rohani Bhatia, Founder of SEXSEA, believes, "Korean beauty remains popular in India and continues to have a strong consumer base. What we're seeing is simply consumers becoming more experimental and willing to explore products and beauty philosophies from different parts of the world. It's less about moving on from K-beauty and more about curiosity and discovery."

What Makes Japanese Products So Popular Among Influencers

If you break down the trends, you will realise that Korean beauty has always been associated with multi-step skincare routines, often involving 10 or more steps. It can seem like a huge time and financial investment. Dr Geeta Grewal, a Gurugram-based cosmetologist, said, "The popularity of Japanese products is because they are the opposite of everything that inundated the Indian skincare market before."

"After years of 12-step routines, acids-on-acids, and 'more product = more results', J-beauty's whole pitch is restraint, fewer steps, gentler actives, and longer-term thinking," she added. For influencers, the story is about minimising the number of steps in a skincare routine while achieving the same or maybe better results.

"It photographs well, it sounds intelligent, and it taps into this growing fatigue people genuinely feel with over-formulated routines. Some of it is trend-chasing, yes, but some of it is also a real cultural shift toward 'less but better'," the expert told NDTV.

Agreeing with the cosmetologist, Sanika Sarna, Founder of Ounce Organics, said that many consumers are gravitating towards Japanese cleansers, sun protection products, hydrating creams, gels, and serums that promise to maintain healthy skin over time. "This aligns with the growing shift toward minimalist routines and skin barrier care," she added.

Are Japanese Products Suited To Indian Skin And Climate

The answer to this question is not simple. There is no skin or hair product that is one-size-fits-all. But the Japanese are doing something right, which is why influencers are asking you to take note of the products they tried. They are spending money on these products, so there must be something more to J-beauty than just being trendy.

Dr Suman S, Consultant - Adult and Paediatric Dermatologist, Prakriya Hospitals, Bengaluru, told NDTV that Japanese skincare is generally designed to be gentle, hydrating, and suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. That approach can work well for many Indians, especially those with dryness, sensitivity, or a damaged skin barrier from overusing harsh actives.

"However, our climate in India is hotter and more humid in many regions, including Bangalore, so textures matter. Lightweight gels, lotions, and fluid sunscreens from Japanese brands usually suit Indian weather better than very rich creams, which can feel greasy and sometimes clog pores in humid conditions," she added.

Speaking about the formulations, Delara Lalwani, Founder of Boofootel, said, "Some Japanese products are genuinely excellent."

She added that the Japanese skincare industry is putting a lot of thought into the quality, consistency, and formulation. "The textures are beautiful, the routines are not always overcomplicated, and many products feel like they are made to solve a real concern, not just chase a trend," she added.

Where Do Indian Products Lack

While the Japanese beauty industry is doing something right, another truth is that some Indian products are lacking. But where is the gap? Dr Suman S shared that Indian brands are still catching up when it comes to delivering consistent, high‑quality sunscreens with elegant textures that people actually enjoy wearing daily.

She added that India also needs more barrier-repair-focused lines for sensitive and over-treated skin without them being marketed for "fairness" or "instant glow". "We need clearer, science-based ingredient communication rather than vague, 'herbal', or 'chemical-free' branding."

That being said, the expert told NDTV that many Indian dermatologist-backed brands are improving quickly.

What Should Indians Keep In Mind While Purchasing Skincare Abroad

Japanese (or even Korean) skincare products might be good, but people should not buy them simply because they are trending.

Meeta Ghuwalewala suggested asking yourself the following questions

What will this product do?

Will it work for my skin type?

Does it include any actives that I already use?

Will it suit the weather conditions where I live after returning from my trip?

Can I purchase it later if it works for me?

"It would also be helpful if you tried out each product separately, gradually incorporating it into your skincare routine. And do patch tests before applying them," the expert shared.

Dr Suman S further added that if a person is suffering from active acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea or has a history of contact dermatitis and allergies, they must consult a dermatologist before making a list of Japanese skincare and haircare products based on the recommendations of an influencer.

One should also be careful if they are planning to add stronger actives to their skincare routine, especially prescription-strength products. "Even for otherwise healthy skin, a short consultation can help you choose products that make sense for your skin rather than what's trending, avoid ingredient clashes, and build a simple, sustainable routine rather than a complicated mix that is hard to follow," she concluded.

While influencers' videos will almost convince you to do the same on your trip to Japan, pause for a moment and think about your skin and the weather in your hometown before taking hundreds of screenshots of the products you want to buy.

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