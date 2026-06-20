Bare Nails Are The New Status Symbol In 2026, But The Internet Calls The Trend 'Racist'

The year is 2026, and one of the most unexpected trends has been taking shape. The latest status symbol is bare nails. No polish. No manicure. Just short, clean, and natural nails that have become synonymous with quiet luxury.

In the last decade, nail art has been associated with wealth. Bi-weekly, if not weekly, salon appointments were almost inevitable if you had gel or acrylic nails. Sometimes it was for a colour refresh and, at other times, to ensure the nails looked neat. Not to mention the hefty bill at the end.

But in the last few years, many brands have come up with budget-friendly, reusable nail extensions. Apply them as stickers or use glue, and you are good to go. Whether you are travelling or attending a wedding, you can get salon-like nails at home.

Since almost everyone can now showcase perfectly manicured hands with long nails done to perfection, the luxury algorithm has turned the clock backwards. According to the latest trend, bare nails are a sign of status.

Trend Of Bare Nails

The bare-nails trend gained significant visibility on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet in January, where Pamela Anderson sported bare nails. At the Critics Choice Awards, celebrities like Rosamund Pike and Margot Robbie made their red-carpet appearances with bare nails. At the Oscars and the Met Gala red carpet, many stars were seen carrying the trend forward.

When it comes to fashion, people look up to celebrities, and award shows are often where trends for the rest of the year take shape. From red carpets to Instagram, bare nails are not only part of 2026's biggest beauty trends but have also become synonymous with the 'clean girl' aesthetic. Some celebrities sported barely-there nails with beige-toned manicures, natural nail tips, or layers of sheer gel polish.

Social Media Reactions

While there is no harm in sporting bare nails, the way the trend is being marketed and how it has become a status symbol, it is problematic. And many social media users and beauty experts are criticising it.

Taking to Instagram, Kristina Rodulfo, a beauty expert, said that she does not mind bare nails but the problem lies in them signifying a level of nonchalance afforded by wealth and privilege. "What I see is a glaring lack of intersectionality. It's harmful to conflate naked nails with better taste or class, which are often just euphemisms for white supremacist beauty standards."

Ama Quashie, a session manicurist and co-owner of AMA salon, shared the same video and wrote, "I love a perfectly manicured naked manicure while I also adore a full set with a design. However let's not ignore the very purposeful and dangerous connotations of attributing bare "clean girl" nails to "high status". While this may appear to be a light and silly beauty debate, ask yourself who is included within that bracket and who is intentionally excluded! Let's be clear, it's racism."

Mrunal, a lifestyle content creator, said, "The formula of rich people is that first you do something that normal people can't do," criticising the trend. "First, you get your nails done, and the normal people are not getting their nails done. They have bare nails, so they feel luxurious, and that's how you differentiate yourself from the masses."

"When you suddenly see people are catching up, and they are also doing their nails... so now bare nails become luxury," she added. The influencer pointed out that the only good thing about this trend is that a person does not have to feel pressured to get their nails done every week.

Twinkle Gupta, a content creator, said that she has been thinking about bare nails for quite some time. "As I am approaching my 30s, I have just been quantifying my life so much, and I have just been realising how much time getting nails done was taking."

She talked about the time investment not just in getting nails done but also in researching what kind of nails you want. "It was all a waste of time, and I did not want to do it anymore," she said, adding that she started getting her nails done after marriage and later noticed a decline in her nail quality.

From Nail Nail Polish Trend In The 80s, 90s, And Early 2000s To The Era Of Nail Art

The 90s children grew up watching their mothers and aunties painting their nails just a day or a few hours before they were expected to attend an event. They would sit in front of the dressing and delicately run the brush over their nails to achieve a flawless coat. In fact, if the colour were light, they would go for seconds.

The millennials grew up imitating the women in their families. Most of us have childhood pictures with tiny fingernails and toenails painted with a bit of colour spilling on the skin. As millennials turned adults, they perfected the art of painting their nails. While women in the generation before, stuck to hues of red and pink, the 90s kids experimented with yellows, blues, greens, metallics, shimmery, and black.

Nail art saw an unexpected boom in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when hand-painted patterns, 3D charms, customised designs, and advancements in gel technology brought hundreds of customers to salons every week. Photo: Unsplash

Although nail art can be traced back to ancient Egypt, China, and India, its modern explosion was witnessed in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when hand-painted patterns, 3D charms, customised designs, and advancements in gel technology brought hundreds of customers to salons every week.

This also gave rise to people enrolling in professional nail-art courses, both online and offline. Social media platforms became a major source of inspiration for nail artists and enthusiasts. Nail art became trendy and was considered chic, especially because only wealthy people could initially afford to spend hours and large sums of money at salons on a regular basis.

But nobody would have thought that everyday bare nails would one day become a status symbol.

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