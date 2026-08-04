R Madhavan Calls Yacht His Most Expensive Purchase, Admits He's 'Insecure' About His Bank Balance

R Madhavan has opened up about making the biggest purchase of his life after relocating to Dubai. The actor revealed that he bought a 40-foot yacht, which is the most expensive thing he has ever owned. The purchase helped him fulfill a long-cherished dream of earning a captain's licence.

Speaking to Rannvijay Singha on an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series, Madhavan admitted that he doesn't keep a close tab on his bank balance. “I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of how much I have,” he said.

The actor further spoke about buying the yacht after moving to Dubai. Describing the vessel as a "small family boat," he added, "I have a captain's license. I want to make every new year significant with a new skill I have learnt. During COVID, my new skill was earning my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat."

Earlier, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, R Madhavan confessed that his yacht is the most expensive thing he has ever bought. The actor said, "The most expensive thing I have bought... Oh, crap. So, I bought a yacht. And I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain's license. So, now I'm a licensed captain and I enjoy the best purchase of my life. It gives me maximum pleasure. And all my friends come, and they treat it as their own. And the boys are there, and they are like, Maddy yar, you have cracked it."

R Madhavan had temporarily relocated his family to Dubai Marina to support his son Vedaant Madhavan's professional swimming career. The move allowed Vedaant to stay close to high-quality training facilities as he continued to compete at an international level. The family now lives in a waterfront neighbourhood known for its luxury amenities and marina views.