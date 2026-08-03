From 116 Kg To 69 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares 5 Habits Behind Her 47 Kg Weight Loss

Losing weight almost always looks like a race against time, but sustainable transformations are built on patience, consistency, and healthy habits. Proving that, a woman has inspired thousands by sharing her drastic weight loss journey.

The woman named @hayleigh_fit on Instagram shared how she went from 255 lbs (around 116 kg) to 152 lbs (around 69 kg) over three years. Sharing a video, she revealed the five essential lifestyle and dietary changes that played a significant role in her remarkable 103-pound weight loss journey:

Lifestyle changes for weight loss

Walking

She shared that walking is the most underrated form of exercise. “30-45 mins walk in the fresh air and clearing out your thoughts is a game changer, and in a weighted vest and a good podcast, you are melting fat,” she said.

Drinking Enough Water

Stressing the importance of drinking enough water regularly, the woman shared that drinking more water a day dramatically reduced cravings and gave her back all the energy she needed to function. Along with water, she also recommended having one glass of electrolytes daily.

Protein Intake

She advised having at least 100 grams of protein every day. Sharing her experience, she said, “At least 100 grams of protein every day kept me fuller for longer and built muscle, which burns more fat.”

Morning Rituals

The woman recommended working out or meditating in the morning after waking up and staying away from phones for at least 30 minutes. “Do this one for 2 weeks and tell me your stress is not reduced, you don't sleep better, and you don't have more energy, mental clarity, focus, and peace, etc." she added.

Fibre Consumption

She recommended eating three vegetables containing the most amount of fibre, as it helps process carbs easier and promotes better digestion as well as helps to stay full for a longer period of time.



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