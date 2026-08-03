"I Am Down 16 Kg": Salman Khan Tells Brother Sohail After Viral Video Worried Fans

Alliance entered its finale week, and Salman Khan made a special appearance on the Amazon Prime reality show to support his brother Sohail Khan. A clip from the episode has since gone viral on social media, in which Salman revealed that he had lost 16 kg.

In the clip, Salman was seen telling Sohail that he had lost weight. In response, Sohail showed his abs and revealed that he was down 12 kg. Salman then said, "I am down 16 kg."



The revelation came after Salman's public outing in Mumbai caught the attention of fans for an unexpected reason. While the actor attended an official event organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), it was his appearance in videos from the programme that became the biggest talking point online. Many social media users said they were concerned after seeing the actor in the clips.

During the conversation on Alliance, Salman also jokingly took a swipe at his close friend Riteish Deshmukh, suggesting that his hosting job on Lock Upp could be at risk. While the remark sparked curiosity, the context behind it was not revealed in the promo.

Sohail told Salman, "I freaked out today," referring to an emotional moment when he went and repeatedly kicked the storeroom door. Later in the promo, Salman was seen asking the contestants if they were giving Sohail stress. In another clip from the episode, he said, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai (I think Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger)."

For context, Salman Khan shares a cordial relationship with Riteish Deshmukh. He was part of Deshmukh's directorial debut, Raja Shivaji, after the filmmaker requested him to appear in the project.

Sohail, who generally stayed away from the spotlight when it came to his personal life, drew significant attention after joining Alliance. The buzz grew further when his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, also appeared on the show. With Sohail securing a place in the finale week, Salman stepped in to cheer him on.

What made the appearance particularly noteworthy was that Salman entered a reality show as a family member rather than as a host or celebrity guest. Having fronted Bigg Boss for years, he was usually seen guiding contestants from the stage. This time, however, viewers saw him in the role of a supportive elder brother, a change that was warmly received by fans online.



Also Read: 'Riteish Deshmukh's Job Is In Danger,' Salman Khan's Playful Dig On Alliance During Meet-Up With Sohail