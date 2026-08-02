Seema Sajdeh Says She And Sohail Khan Are 'Better Friends' After Divorce, Co-Parenting Brought Them Closer

Seema Sajdeh has opened up about her evolving relationship with ex-husband Sohail Khan. The former couple recently reunited on Prime Video reality series The Alliance. The celebrity stylist shared that the two share a stronger bond as friends than they ever did as a married couple.

"At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We've been divorced for four years now. We've gone through our motions, and we're a great team when it comes to the boys. We're better friends than we ever were as a couple," Seema said in an interview with TOI following her elimination from The Alliance.

Reflecting on how their relationship has changed since they stopped living together under one roof, she added, “Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. Like I said, we're a unit when it comes to our children and we're co-parenting them beautifully. We're great friends today."

"Every divorce has its stages of anger and lashing out. We've been through all of that, the toxic phase and the bad phase. It's all done and dusted now because we both have to think about our two children, who never asked for any of this. I think we are better allies as friends than we ever were as a couple," Seema said.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped and got married in 1998. The couple have two sons together, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. After 24 years of marriage, they divorced in 2022.

During a conversation on The Alliance, Sohail revealed the reason behind their separation. “At that time, my work wasn't going well, so I wasn't be in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved,” he said. The actor also mentioned that participating in the show as a pair has given them a chance to rebuild and heal their bond.



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