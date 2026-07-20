Seema Sajdeh's Secret To Glowing Skin At 50 Is Microneedling: Here's What To Know

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh (50) has once again given fans a glimpse of her skincare routine by sharing a video of her microneedling treatment. Known for openly talking about beauty procedures, Seema called the treatment her “secret to staying young.”

Before the procedure began, a numbing cream was applied to make the treatment more comfortable. She explained that microneedling uses a special device with tiny needles to improve the skin's texture while also helping make the skin look smoother and tighter. An antiseptic was also applied as part of the treatment process.

After the session, her doctor advised her not to wash her face for 24 hours so the skin could recover properly. The video has caught the attention of many who are curious about this anti-ageing skincare treatment, but it is also important to know that the procedure comes with certain risks.

What Is Microneedling?

It is a cosmetic skin treatment that uses tiny needles to make very small holes in the skin, which encourage the body to produce more collagen, a natural protein that makes the skin look smoother and more even over time. The treatment is mainly done on the face and improves the appearance of acne scars, dark spots, wrinkles, and large pores.

Side Effects

Like any cosmetic treatment, microneedling also has some risks and may not be suitable for everyone.

According to Healthline, after the procedure, it is common to experience mild skin irritation and redness for a few days as the skin begins to heal. In some cases, people may develop more serious problems such as bleeding, bruising, infection, or peeling, which might require medical attention.

The procedure is generally not recommended for people with certain skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, those with open wounds or active acne, or anyone who has recently undergone radiation therapy. People with severe skin scarring should also speak to a doctor before undergoing the treatment.

Before getting microneedling, it is important to prepare your skin properly. Your doctor may ask you to stop taking certain medicines. Dermatologists may also advise you to avoid skincare products that can make your skin more sensitive, such as retinoids and exfoliants, for a few days before the procedure.

Following these instructions can help reduce irritation and also help the skin heal properly.



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