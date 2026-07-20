A Tour Of Soundous Moufakir's Mumbai Home: Moroccan Decor, A Reading Nook And Home Office

Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir has opened the doors to her beautiful Mumbai home. Inspired by Moroccan interiors, the house is filled with warm colours, unique decor, and cosy corners that reflect her personality.

Every room has its own style, from a peaceful reading nook and a neatly organised home office to a dreamy bedroom. The home also features beautiful lamps, colourful carpets and decorative pieces that create a welcoming atmosphere.

If you enjoy stylish home decor or are looking for interior inspiration, here's a closer look at Moufakir's Mumbai home and the details that make it feel so special.

During her house tour with Pinkvilla, Soundous Moufakir welcomed viewers through a grand entrance featuring a full-length mirror, which opens into a spacious living and dining area. The living room has an open layout with a wall-mounted television, a large sofa for entertaining guests, and a brown love seat that adds character to the space.

One cosy corner of the living room is decorated with Moroccan-inspired accessories. A large floor lamp stands out as one of the room's main highlights. On the other side, Soundous has created a peaceful reading corner with a wooden cabinet filled with books and decorative items. Right next to it is a small seating area overlooking the greenery outside.

Soundous Moufakir also showed her home office, which has a workspace for both her and her team. Behind her chair is a motivational artwork that, according to her, represents success, wealth, and creativity. The room also includes a separate seating area to relax or have casual discussions.

The bedroom follows the same minimal Moroccan-inspired style. At the centre is a dreamy, large wooden bed covered with white curtains. One corner of the bedroom has a comfortable chair where Soundous likes to enjoy her morning coffee and spend time meditating.

With its earthy colour palette, cosy corners and Moroccan-inspired touches, Soundous Moufakir's Mumbai home is a perfect blend of style and comfort.



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