Inside Samode Bagh: The Heritage Jaipur Venue Where Sharmiela Mandre And Sudhan Sundaram Got Married

Kannada actor-producer Sharmiela Mandre married filmmaker and Tamil producer Sudhan Sundaram in an intimate ceremony on July 12, choosing heritage over extravagance for their big day. While the wedding itself drew attention, the venue also became a talking point. The couple exchanged vows amid the gardens and historic surroundings of Samode Bagh, a centuries-old property near Jaipur known for its Mughal-inspired landscape and royal charm.

Details

Located in the village of Samode, around 40 km from Jaipur, Samode Bagh is one of Rajasthan's most distinctive heritage destinations. The retreat, owned by the Samode family, is set within a historic garden designed in the classical charbagh style, characterised by symmetrical pathways, fountains, and water channels. The property is widely recognised as one of the state's oldest operational Mughal gardens and has long been associated with royal hospitality.

According to the property's official description, Samode Bagh is a 250-year-old garden retreat featuring sprawling lawns, fruit-bearing trees, and landscaped waterways that create a tranquil setting away from the bustle of Jaipur. The heritage venue has become a popular choice for destination weddings because of its combination of history, architecture, and open-air spaces.

For their celebrations, Sharmiela and Sudhan opted for a multi-day affair that focused on culture and craftsmanship rather than celebrity spectacle. The festivities unfolded across Samode Bagh and the nearby Samode Palace, with each event showcasing different Indian art traditions. Guests were treated to handcrafted decor and custom design elements inspired by regional crafts, creating a wedding experience rooted in heritage.

The wedding ceremony itself was held in a traditional South Indian style. Photographs shared from the event showed the couple surrounded by family members and close friends against the backdrop of the property's lush gardens and historic architecture.

Sharmiela embraced classic South Indian bridal fashion for the occasion. She wore an ivory-and-gold silk saree featuring intricate zari work and a rich gold border. Keeping with the traditional look, she paired the ensemble with temple jewellery, including layered necklaces, statement earrings, a maang tikka and gold bangles. Fresh jasmine flowers adorned her neatly styled bun, while her understated makeup featured kohl-lined eyes, soft blush, and a nude lip shade.



Also Read: Sitarist Rishab Sharma Flaunts Rs 35.8 Lakh Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, Poses With Ramayana Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Yash