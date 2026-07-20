Arshad Warsi's Wife Maria Goretti Admits Missing Financial Independence After Choosing Motherhood

Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti used to work as an MTV VJ and hosted multiple renowned shows throughout her career. Following her wedding with the Bollywood actor, Goretti stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her family and children.

During an appearance on The Aditi Govitrikar Show, the former VJ opened up about her decision to sacrifice her career for motherhood. While she revealed she has no regrets about choosing motherhood, Goretti admitted that she sometimes misses the financial independence and appreciation that came with her work.

Maria Goretti On Motherhood

During the interview she revealed that she misses making her own money. “Let me put that very honestly. It's like the kind of money I commanded at one point in time. I took a different route, but I also feel that when I worked and when I was an MTV VJ, there was so much appreciation, and I got so much that I was actually satiated,” she shared.

She continued, “When I had the kids, I wanted to sit. Today, when I am at home and I'm knocking on teenagers' doors, I sometimes feel, 'Why am I at home for this? 'But no, the fact of the matter is that I had a great time.”

She further revealed that it was only after she left her job that she discovered a different side of her personality. As a VJ, she used to be known as someone who was confident, but later Goretti realised that she struggled to socialise outside her professional role.

“I realised I became very brave when I had a camera next to me, and I was far more friendly and open because I think it came with the job. If I have to do an interview, I would make friends with everyone here, but I realised without that I couldn't make friends, and I was actually quite an introvert,” she explained.

Maria Goretti On Arshad Warsi's Career

Opening up about the highs and lows of husband Arshad Warsi's career, Goretti shared how both the difficult and successful phases of life helped them get a realistic perspective on fame. “The gauge was how many flowers were coming in for his birthday. So some years there would be so many that there would be no place in the house, and then there'd be none,” she revealed.

Talking about the actor's struggle to secure roles he wanted to do, Goretti shared, “He was really, really popular, and he went to the time when he was just not getting the kind of work that he wanted, and I kept telling him, 'Don't do stuff that you don't like to do because that's going to really break your heart.'"

She added, “Those were really tough years, but what I also remember of those years is that it never made him a bitter person. He holds no grudges. I learnt a lot from watching Arshad. We have seen the lowest of the lows, so when you know that is possible, what are you gloating about?"

Goretti and Warsi met in 1991 when the actor was invited to judge a dance competition in college. Goretti was a participant on the show. The two got married in 1996. The couple has two kids, a son named Zeke Warsi and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi.