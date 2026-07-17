Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her 'Power' Morning Routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. As the actress embraces an exciting new chapter of her life, she is focusing on wellness, mindfulness and creating a calm space around her surroundings. Samantha recently opened up about her ‘power morning' routine that helped her set a peaceful tone for the day.

In a video shared on Instagram, Samantha said, “Today, let's talk about how you start your day. I've always believed that if you get your morning right, it just sets the tone for everything that follows. I have tried many many different morning routines and have finally arrived at a simple formula that works for me and I call this my power morning.”

According to the actress, stubborn belly fat, skin issues or morning puffiness are sometimes linked to your daily habits. The stress hormones are naturally elevated when a person wakes up but the way they begin their morning can make a significant difference.

Reaching for the phone immediately after waking up can further increase stress levels. This early search for stimulation and dopamine can make it harder to stay focused and concentrate throughout the day.

Samantha said, “I want to share with you some simple, clear actions that have helped me tremendously. Try it for 21 days and see if it calms your nervous system and helps you reduce inflammation.”

1. No Phone For The First Hour

Keep distractions away and start the day on your own terms.

2. Intentional Breathing

“Slow breathing activates your vagus nerve, telling your brain you're safe and a safe brain burns fat and repairs better than a stressed one,” Samantha mentioned.

3. Get Sunlight

Soak in sunlight within 10 minutes of waking. Morning light helps set your body clock and energy levels.

4. Morning Elixir

Every morning, Samantha drinks this easy detox elixir to hydrate and get her digestion going. You can make this drink with just some warm water, lemon, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, a pinch of cayenne pepper if you like and a dash of organic olive oil.

5. Eat A Balanced Breakfast

Keeps blood sugar stable so you don't crave sugary snacks later in the day.

6. Move Your Body Before 11 am

Get some form of movement early to boost energy and metabolism.

7. Have Coffee Or Tea After Breakfast

Wait until after food so it doesn't spike stress or blood sugar.

8. Decide What You Will Conquer That Day

Pick one thing, even a small one and write it down with intention. When your brain has a goal to chase, it's less likely to seek instant gratification.

“Here are the eight steps that have helped me create a powerful morning routine and I'm sharing this with you if any of you feel stuck or looking for a reset,” Samantha concluded.