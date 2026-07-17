How Vivek Oberoi Built Rs 1,200 Crore Empire Beyond Bollywood: Real Estate, Lab Diamonds, Alcohol, And More

Vivek Oberoi started acting in 2002 and is known for his roles in Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Company, and Shootout At Lokhandwala. But over the last few years, he has been known as one of the most successful businessmen.

Beyond Bollywood, the actor is believed to have invested in different sectors, including jewellery, the alcohol and beverage industry, real estate, and education technology, and has amassed a reported net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.

How Vivek Oberoi Got Into Business

During a chat on the Dubai Property Insider podcast, he opened up about how he built the foundation of his business empire. He also shared how his father, Suresh Oberoi, instilled a business mindset in him.

"He would bring me a product and would ask me to create an entire business plan about how I was going to sell it," Vivek Oberoi shared, adding, "I started understanding the nuances of business from the age of 10 because I was going from door to door to sell that stuff."

The actor recalled that his father always told him to build his empire. "I am a rich man; you are not. You will get there, but you have to do it on your own," he told Vivek.

He began acting much later, but he was already a businessman as a teenager. While most 19-year-olds were in college and worried about building a career, he was diving deep into the vast ocean of the stock market and understanding its currents.

"I was able to raise USD 3 million for my first company, and I was only 19, and I made a lot of money for my investors and myself, and I sold the company by the time I was 23," he shared.

From his past experience he learnt, and when he ventured into the business world again, his experience and immense knowledge helped him take nine companies public on the Indian stock market. "I am planning to take four more," he added.

Business Was Always Vivek Oberoi's Plan B

Speaking at the Screen Awards, Vivek Oberoi said, "Business was always Plan B, and I decided that cinema should be my passion. My dal roti should be my business."

He said that this approach has helped him earn his independence and avoid being part of lobbies or sucking up to powerful people. He also opened up about how he invested in Solitario, a lab-grown diamond brand based in Pune.

He met Ricky Vasandani, who introduced him to Solitario. Lab-grown diamonds intrigued the actor, and he and Ricky's team worked hard on the brand. By the time the interview was conducted, the brand had a presence across seven countries and 23 cities. Its revenue was reportedly close to Rs 100 crore.

Vivek Oberoi Shifted To Dubai

In the same interview, Vivek Oberoi shared that he had invested in Dubai and was looking to do business there. Hence, when COVID-19 hit, he moved there with his family for a trial period of six months, but they loved it over there, so they stayed.

The actor told the publication in April 2025 that his real estate company BNW Developments, a zero-debt firm, in the UAE was building assets worth USD 7 billion.

Vivek Oberoid's Investments In Alcohol And Beverage Industry

In May 2025, Vivek Oberoi acquired a 21% stake in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd., a premium Scottish liquor brand that produces tea-infused gin. According to reports, the brand is worth 30 million pounds.

Speaking to Outlook Business, Vivek Oberoi revealed that he has invested across sectors, including over 30 companies, and had exited more than 11 investments. He added that he has invested in deep tech, AI, life sciences, and lifestyle-related companies.

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