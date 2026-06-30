Perizaad Zorabian On Marrying 'Another Alpha' Boman R Irani At 32: 'You Don't Want To Mess With That Person'

Perizaad Zorabian is an accidental actor who left Bollywood in 2008 to handle her family business, Zorabian Chicken. Born into an Irani Zoroastrian family in Maharashtra, she completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Baruch College in the United States.

She first appeared on television in a Clearasil advertisement before moving to New York. She continued featuring in ads for healthcare products after returning to India. In 1997, Perizaad grabbed attention after featuring in Lucky Ali's Nahi Rakhta Dil Mein Kuch music video and later played Maya in Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye.

Perizaad Zorabian went on to feature in Dhoom, Mumbai Matinee, Ek Ajnabee, Highway 203, and a few more films before quitting the entertainment industry and marrying businessman Boman Rustom Irani in 2006.

Perizaad Zorabian On Marrying Her Soul Twin Boman Rustom Irani

Boman Rustom Irani was running his family business of motorbikes. Speaking on Suketu Shah's podcast, she said that she and her husband share mutual respect, understand that both of them are alpha personalities, and always make sure not to cross boundaries.

Speaking about her husband, Perizaad said, "He is an incredible man, grounded.

"If there could be a soul twin, it's Boman. We are cut from the same cloth in terms of the people we are, our work ethics. I am far more polite than him, he is a bit brash," she added. Perizaad said that she and Boman are the same people, just in different male and female bodies.

"He is just the kindest and the most liberal man I know. He is such a forgiving husband," she said, adding that she is obsessed with her family, Zorabian, and her kids. Boman often jokes that he comes last on her list.

"He forgives me for all the things I can't do and accepts me for who I am," she said with a hint of affection and respect in her voice.

Remembering a conversation between her mother and Boman before their marriage, she shared that her mother told him, "My daughter is like a butterfly. If you cut her wings, she will wither and die. So don't cut her wings. I think that kind of stayed with him."

Perizaad feels that her husband never tried to change anything about her. "He is encouraging, and also pushes me. He wants to take over Zorabian and fire me. He says you play so safe," she said, laughing.

Perizaad said that she feels it is because they got married a little later in life that they handled each other maturely. "I think when we got married, we were older. I was 32 and he was 36. We were extremely successful in our own fields. We are like two A personalities. We both are aware that if we get into a fight, it is going to be tough. We are both intelligent enough to know that you don't want to mess with that person. I can't bully him and he can't walk all over me. We are respectful of that line; otherwise, it would have been disastrous," she concluded.

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