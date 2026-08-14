"Stuck In The 50s": Tara Sutaria Channels Old-Hollywood Glamour in Black Lace Gown

Tara Sutaria has once again proved that timeless glamour never goes out of style. The actress, who is known for turning heads with her fashionable looks, channelled an elegant retro look, highlighting the classic old-Hollywood aesthetic.

Tara shared glimpses of her look from a recent photoshoot where she was seen wearing a fitted midi black lace gown adorned with a sheer, intricate floral lace texture. The gown features a corset-style bodice featuring a scalloped neckline and thin black straps.

The lace detailing appears to extend around the neckline, highlighting a delicate eyelash hemline. The skirt follows the same romantic yet sensual silhouette and narrows down towards the hem, finishing with fine, wispy threads.

Tara Sutaria styled the outfit with matching long opera gloves to add a dramatic touch to the vintage-inspired look. She completed her outfit with a sleek peep-toe mesh heel. For accessories, the actress chose a layered pearl choker that perfectly complements the outfit. She added round-shaped pearl earrings to complete the look.

Tara was seen posing in front of a giant black piano to further capture the retro aesthetic. Sharing her look on Instagram, she wrote, "Stuck in the 50's (and never getting out),” along with a wink and a black heart emoji.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's outfit:

In terms of hair and makeup, Tara continued to follow the retro-glam aesthetic. Her hair was swept into a polished low chignon with a softly sculpted side part and some elegant strands carefully framing her face. Tara kept her overall makeup subtle with defined black winged eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, a warm bush, and a muted rosy-nude lip. Instead of going for dramatic makeup, Tara decided to keep things polished, allowing her lace gown to take the centre stage.

By styling the black lace gown with opera gloves, pearl accessories, and a sleek updo, Tara undoubtedly aced the classic 1950s sultry yet polished look.

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