Karan Johar Serves Gothic Glam In Custom Manish Malhotra For The <i>Traitors 2</i>

Karan Johar is back with the second season of The Traitors. While the contestants have their eyes on finding out who is lying and who is telling the truth, Karan is giving us another reason to keep watching. The new season premiered on Prime Video on August 13, and as expected, the host has brought his fashion game with him.

For one of the looks, KJo stepped out in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit. The look stayed mostly black, but it was far from basic. With red floral details, statement jewellery and his signature glasses, Karan went for a dark, fashion-forward look that fit the mood of the show rather well.

The main highlight of the look was the black trench coat. It had a loose, floor-length shape and covered most of the outfit underneath. The coat featured small red flower-like details placed across the sleeves, shoulders and front. The red flowers stood out against the black fabric without making the look too colourful.

Under the coat, Karan Johar wore a black shirt with a high neckline. The outfit was styled with a wide black waist belt that almost worked like a corset. It cinched the waist and broke up the long silhouette of the coat. Keeping the all-black theme intact, the filmmaker opted for black trousers.

KJo's jewellery was another key part of the look. He wore a large, detailed neckpiece around the collar, with multiple stones and metallic elements packed into the design.

Karan Johar kept his hair neatly styled with volume at the top and a clean, brushed-back finish. His black-rimmed glasses added to the polished look.

Overall, Karan's custom Manish Malhotra look was a mix of sharp tailoring, dramatic florals and statement accessories. It was bold without relying on bright colours, and definitely felt like a fitting opening look for The Traitors Season 2.

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