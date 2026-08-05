Janhvi Kapoor Channels Fairytale Glamour In Sage-Green Manish Malhotra Couture At A Friend's Wedding

Soft sage green may not be the obvious choice for festive dressing, but leave it to Janhvi Kapoor to make the understated hue look like the most glamorous colour of the season. After serving a series of memorable looks during her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities, the Bollywood diva turned heads at a close friend's wedding in London.

Janhvi stepped out in a custom Manish Malhotra couture lehenga that perfectly blended quiet luxury with intricate Indian craftsmanship. Wrapped in a dreamy crystal-embellished creation, she proved that bold colours aren't necessary to make a lasting impression.

The sculpted silhouette, shimmering handwork, and carefully curated accessories came together to create a look that was an elegant lesson in monochrome dressing.

Here's a closer look at every detail of Janhvi Kapoor's stunning monochrome couture look.

Sculpted Blouse Takes Centre Stage

The blouse deserves a moment of its own. Instead of a classic blouse, Malhotra designed a sculpted couture blouse that undoubtedly became the highlight of the ensemble. It featured a sheer high neckline, crystal-covered cap sleeves and sweetheart-shaped cut-outs at both the front and back. The blouse balanced bold design with refined elegance.

Its dramatic low-back detail added a contemporary edge, proving every angle has been carefully considered, while the intricate embellishments elevated the overall couture appeal.

Mermaid Silhouette Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship

Paired with a mermaid-style skirt, the blouse gives Janhvi Kapoor one of her most memorable red-carpet-ready fashion moments in recent months. The lehenga hugged Janhvi's frame before flaring into a graceful fishtail hem, creating effortless movement.

The tonal sequin embroidery on the silhouette covers the hips with remarkable precision, showcasing the detailed craftsmanship synonymous with Indian couture.

The delicate lace trims along the waist and hemline, along with the embroidered dupatta, tied the entire look together without overwhelming the monochrome palette.

Emerald Jewellery Adds The Perfect Contrast

Now that we are done decoding Janhvi's gorgeous outfit, let's have a closer look at her accessories, makeup and hairstyle.

Instead of layering statement necklaces, the beauty kept her accessories minimal, as the outfit already has so much to say. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she paired the lehenga with oversized emerald and diamond earrings featuring elegant kaan chains that beautifully contrasted the soft sage hue.

She also carried a satin-and-lace Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bag with a bracelet-style handle, adding a luxurious finishing touch. A few delicate rings completed the accessory story.

Soft Glam Beauty Completes The Look

Keeping the focus on the couture ensemble, Janhvi opted for fresh, dewy makeup featuring softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, champagne shimmer across the lids, softly smoked liner, and rosy cheeks. Glossy pink lips completed her enchanting look.

Her hair, styled by Aamir Naveed, was swept into a textured high bun with loose strands framing both sides of the face. A sparkling hair chain woven into the bun echoed the crystal detailing of the lehenga, bringing together a beauty look that perfectly complemented the glamour of the outfit.