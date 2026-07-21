Siblings Janhvi And Arjun Kapoor Twin In Ralph Lauren At India vs England Match In London

The art of subtle styling is not known to all but trust Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor to ace it with elegance. The sibling duo was recently spotted in London as they made a stylish appearance at the India vs. England ODI match at the famous Lord's Cricket Ground.

Janhvi Kapoor Stunned In Chic Ralph Lauren Power Suit

The actress embodied the vintage-inspired "Old Money" aesthetic featuring clean lines and a neutral palette. Her outfit came with a rich chocolate brown, double-breasted blazer. It featured structural padded shoulders, wide peak lapels, and dark matching buttons that added classic structural definition.

Layered underneath was a satin pussy-bow blouse with the necktie loosely knotted into an elegant bow. Janhvi paired the top with tailored cream trousers that balanced out the darker tone of the blazer. She carried an off-white mini leather top-handle bag featuring a clean triangular front flap. Janhvi wore angular cat-eye sunglasses with thick black frames that elevated the chic look

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a velvet-matte finish base with structured contouring along the cheekbones. The lips were precisely lined with a deep brown liner and filled with a matching neutral matte nude-brown lipstick. Her hair was styled in high-volume, soft vintage waves over one shoulder.

Arjun Kapoor Looked Suave In A Ralph Lauren Suit

Arjun Kapoor wore a single-breasted suit jacket in a deep navy blue shade. It featured structured shoulders, standard notch lapels and a classic three-button front closure. He paired the blazer with matching navy blue tailored trousers that created a cohesive look.

Underneath, he opted for what seemed like a white dress shirt with a formal collar. A dark navy necktie sprinkled with white micro-dots all over adorned his neck. A clean white pocket square folded neatly into a classic point style peeped out of his jacket's breast pocket.

For accessories, the actor picked classic black acetate sunglasses with dark lenses. His neatly trimmed beard and moustache paired with his volumised pompadour hairstyle.

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