Priyanka Chopra's Mother Shares A DIY Mehendi Hack For "Soft" Hair

Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra has begun a new series on her Instagram page, in which she shares her haircare routine. Priyanka Chopra's mother is a healthcare professional who has worked in the field for over 40 years.

She shares her take on cosmetic procedures, DIY skincare hacks, and weekly routines. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her weekend hair care routine with mehendi.

Dr Madhu Chopra's DIY Mehendi Hack For Soft Hair

In the video, Dr Madhu Chopra was spotted with mehendi paste on her hair. She shared that by the time the video was being shot, it had been an hour since she had applied the homemade henna paste to her locks and tied her hair up around her crown.

The mehendi was dry, and her househelp was applying oil to her hair. It was herbal oil, which Dr Madhu Chopra had mixed with rosemary and castor oil. She shared that the oil blend helps moisten the dried henna. "It won't dehydrate or dry my hair," she added.

The healthcare professional added that mehendi often dries out her locks, but with this oil blend, her hair will be "nice and soft". "I keep the oil on for half an hour. It is going to moisturise my hair, the shaft, the roots, and not my scalp," she concluded.

Dr Madhu Chopra's DIY Hair Mask

In a previous video, Dr Madhu Chopra shared the recipe for her DIY mask for the weekly maintenance of her hair. She shared that the oil she applies to her locks is a blend of fenugreek seeds (methi dana), coconut oil, cooked rice water, a sprig of rosemary, and chia seeds.

The texture of the oil transforms into a jelly-like consistency and coats the hair well. "All of these mixed together, a little spoonful of each, make a great mask, and I put it on my hair and leave it for an hour, and then wash it," she said in her video.

The 73-year-old cosmetologist shared that it was a week-one routine. The caption read, "Dr Madhu Chopra shares why weekly hair maintenance is the key to stronger, shinier, and healthier hair. Make your hair care routine a priority and let your hair reflect the care it deserves."

Before the hair mask, Dr Madhu Chopra also shared her DIY skincare mask which even her daughter, Priyanka Chopra, swears by.

"I will tell you my routine. I have not used soap or face wash on my skin. Sometimes, I use scrubs because, as you age, dead skin cells multiply. So, I need to use scrubs regularly. That is the one thing that goes on my face. I have always maintained that I have good skin without pimples, acne, or pigmentation. So, efforts do count. I have taken preventive and precautionary steps," she said in the video.

Also Read | Neelam Kothari Adds Alum To DIY Face Pack, Dermatologist Explains The Risks