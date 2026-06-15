Priyanka Chopra's Mother Shares DIY Hair Mask To Keep "Head Full Of Hair"

Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra is a successful film producer, and she is also a trained cosmetologist and co-founder of Studio Aesthetic. With a career span of 40 years, she shares tips, techniques, and DIY hacks to take care of your skin and hair.

In the latest video, she shared a DIY hair mask that is a part of her week-one routine. Made with ingredients available in the kitchen, Priyanka Chopra's mother said that it helps her keep a "head full of hair".

Dr Madhu Chopra's DIY Hair Mask

"Today, I am doing weekly maintenance for my hair," she said, adding that the oil mixture she was applying to her hair consisted of coconut oil, fenugreek seeds (methi dana), rosemary (a sprig of rosemary in the oil), some cooked rice water, and chia seeds.

She shared that soaked chia seeds turned the mixture into a jelly-like texture, making it slimy and easy to apply to the hair. "All of these mixed together, a little spoonful of each, make a great mask, and I put it on my hair and leave it for an hour, and then wash it," she added.

This is her week-one regimen, and she has different routines for each week of the month, which she promised to share with her fans.

"This helps keep my head full of hair," the 73-year-old cosmetologist said, concluding the video.

The caption of the video read, "Dr Madhu Chopra shares why weekly hair maintenance is the key to stronger, shinier, and healthier hair. Make your hair care routine a priority and let your hair reflect the care it deserves."

Dr Madhu Chopra's DIY Skincare Mask

Earlier, Dr Madhu Chopra shared a DIY skincare mask that even Priyanka Chopra uses. "I will tell you my routine. I have not used soap or face wash on my skin. Sometimes, I use scrubs because, as you age, dead skin cells multiply. So, I need to use scrubs regularly. That is the one thing that goes on my face. I have always maintained that I have good skin without pimples, acne, or pigmentation. So, efforts do count. I have taken preventive and precautionary steps," she said in the old video.

The ingredients included fresh curd, homemade cream, turmeric, and cold milk. "Since my skin is really dry, I use a little ghar ki bani hui malai [I use homemade thick cream]," she added.

"I sometimes go out in the sun... so I really like the bleaching effect... I use fresh dahi since it has lactic acid," Dr Chopra shared, cautioning, "People who have extremely fair skin should use very little turmeric."

Also Read | Nick Jonas Shares 10-Step Skincare Routine, Recalls Gifting Products To Guests On Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday