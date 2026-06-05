Nick Jonas Shares 10-Step Skincare Routine, Recalls Gifting Products To Guests On Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday

Nick Jonas has established himself as one of the most recognisable names in the entertainment industry through his successful career in music, television and film. Over the years, the singer-actor has earned admiration not only for his talent but also for his youthful appearance and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

To maintain his signature glow, Nick Jonas follows a dedicated skincare and wellness routine that includes practices such as celery juice masks, eye gel treatments and other self-care essentials. In a video shared on Vogue's YouTube channel, the singer offers a glimpse into the self-care rituals he relies on to keep his skin looking fresh and healthy.

Nick starts his day with a glass of green juice made of celery and a hint of lemon. "It's great for the digestive system, gut health, and detoxing," the singer says.

Nick Jonas's Skincare Routine

Step 1: Ice Water Facial

Nick Jonas sets the tone with a candle before dunking his face into an ice water bath. "It helps with inflammation in your face and puffiness. It also awakens the vagus nerve, which alerts your brain that it's time to get your day going and makes you feel fresh as a daisy," he says.

Step 2: Cleanup & Shaving

Next comes a little cleanup and shaving. "I think it's an important part for every man to have their own sort of journey with skincare and whatever's right for them. And shaving, obviously, is a piece of that puzzle. It's all about your personal preferences," the singer adds.

Step 3: Cleansing Gel

Nick relates this step to being on set. He says, "On set, once you've finished shooting and you've got makeup or blood on your face from the scene, you go to the makeup trailer, and they put the cleanser on, and they give you a nice hot towel." The pop star calls it the most satisfying part of the day.

Step 4: Eye Gels & Eye Drops

According to Nick, eye gels are very hydrating, good for anti-ageing and brightness. He tries to use them most days, though his routine shifts depending on whether he's on tour with late nights or on set with early mornings and long days. He also uses eye drops to whiten his eyes and look fresh. They help with redness, allergies and springtime irritation.

Step 5: Clarifying Serum

He applies a clarifying serum as the fifth step. It is an essential targeted treatment to control excess oil, unclog pores and reduce acne breakouts.

Step 6: Glow Cream

Then comes Glow Cream, which Nick says has anti-ageing benefits. At 33, he's starting to think about that. He likes how it feels and notes that it gives his skin a nice glow.

Step 7: Sunscreen

After the cream, Nick applies sunscreen to his face. He credits his mom for instilling the habit early, recalling beach trips in Jersey as a kid and later using it to avoid sunburn while golfing.

Step 8: Lip Balm

Lip balm is the eighth step in his skin routine. The product acts as a protective barrier to lock in hydration, as the skin on your lips has no oil glands and is thinner than the skin on the rest of your face.

Step 9: Fragrance

He follows that with a clean fragrance. "I overapply. It's a little fun fact about me," Nick adds.

Step 10: Fibre Pomade

For the final touches, Nick uses some Fibre Pomade on his hair. Describing it as nice and shiny with an amazing scent, he says, "I put this in when my hair's wet after a shower, let it set in, and then it's usually pretty much good to go."

Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra

In between the routine, Nick Jonas shared an anecdote from his family life with Priyanka Chopra. The singer spoke about when they moved into their new house, they turned it into a date night and brought in someone to help choose a signature scent for their space. With how much they travel, he noted it's nice to find small ways to make wherever they are feel a bit more like home.

Nick also recalled the time they went away for Priyanka's 40th birthday trip. He bought sunscreen products for all the guests so everyone would be protected from the hot summer sun. "She's very sweet. And I post plenty of, you know, things of her, praising her and her beauty and brilliance," Nick added.

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