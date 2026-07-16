Why Neelam Kothari Swears By This DIY Turmeric-Alum-Coffee Face Mask

Neelam Kothari recently shared one of her favourite skincare rituals on her YouTube channel. Calling it her Sunday face mask, she revealed a simple DIY recipe made with everyday kitchen and skincare ingredients. According to Neelam, the mask helps with glow, pigmentation and gives the skin a cooling effect.

She also mentioned that she has acne-prone skin, which is why she prefers using curd as the base of the mask.

What's In Neelam Kothari's DIY Face Mask

Neelam Kothari starts with curd and says it gives the skin "a little bit of glow". She then adds a pinch of turmeric. The next ingredient is alum. However, the actress gives a clear warning while using it. "Just take a pinch. If you take more than that, your whole face will burn because it's very strong," she says. According to Neelam, alum is excellent for pigmentation and freckles when used in a very small amount.

Neelam then adds a little glycerin, followed by fresh aloe vera gel. Calling fresh aloe vera "special", she includes it to complete the nourishing base of the mask.

One ingredient that may surprise many is coffee. "I know it sounds weird, but it's nice to put a little bit of coffee in your face mask because it has caffeine and it just shrinks and de-puffs the face," she says. The actress also advises people not to apply the coffee mixture under the eyes.

Finally, she adds a little rose water and mixes everything into a thick paste.

How Neelam Kothari Uses It

Neelam Kothari says this is a part of her Sunday skincare routine. After preparing the thick paste, she applies it evenly over her face and leaves it on for around 20 minutes before washing it off.

"Trust me. For glow, for pigmentation, cooling effect, it's really, really good," she says while applying the mask.

While the ingredients are easily available at home, it is worth remembering that everyone's skin reacts differently. Since alum and turmeric can irritate sensitive skin if used in excess, it is always a good idea to do a patch test before trying any DIY face pack.

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