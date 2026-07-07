Inside Neelam Kothari's "Huge" Mumbai Home: Bar, Entertainment Room, And Sit-Out Area

Born in Hong Kong, Neelam Kothari started working in Indian cinema when she was 15. Her first film, Jawaani, was released when she was only 16. Since then, the actor has featured in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Ilzaam, and Parampara, among others.

She is best known for featuring in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. In a recent episode of Food With Farah, Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni opened their home to Farah Khan. While they discussed films and reality TV, the Main Hoon Na director shared a glimpse of the couple's "huge" house.

Inside Neelam Kothari's House

Neelam and Sameer's home boasts an all-white exterior, but as soon as someone enters, it exudes warmth with soft yellow lighting and pastel walls. When Farah stepped inside, she shouted, "Neelu, your house is so huge. I want to tell you that this house is huge, and it's beautiful."

"This is beautiful but thoda chhota hai [It is beautiful, but it is slightly small]," replied the actor.

The living area has an open-floor plan, blending the drawing and dining areas together. Apart from the beige-coloured sofa, the drawing room features a brown accent chair and another sofa on the opposite wall.

The muted tones and wooden furniture in the living area serve as an ideal backdrop for photographs, which Neelam often clicks and shares on Instagram.

It then extends to a sit-out area featuring white- and grey-toned seating, decorated with grey and pink cushions. A sleek brown table anchors the entire space. Neelam shared that it's her favourite tea spot.

Neelam further told Farah that they converted one of the bedrooms into a cosy entertainment room. Featuring dark wood panels, a Chesterfield sofa, a comfortable blue couch, a centre table, and paintings, the room is perfect for binge-watching a series or completing an entire franchise in a day.

While Neelam was giving Farah a breakdown of the room, the choreographer said, "London ka feel aa rha mereko [This is giving London vibes]."

The house also has a designated bar, equipped with modern chairs and a wooden countertop. It adds a rustic charm to the space and creates a lively setting for gatherings. Neelam has decorated her home with indoor plants, adding a pop of green to an otherwise muted palette.

The video concluded with a gift-exchange session and a hearty meal. As Neelam said that Farah was her inspiration for starting her YouTube channel, the director wished her all the success.

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