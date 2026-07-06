Inside Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Luxe Life: Net Worth, Assets, And Careers

Anshula Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, are all set to tie the knot. The couple will get married at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai later today, July 6. Members of the Kapoor family and their close friends in the industry are expected to come together to celebrate the couple's special day.

After keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight, Anshula and Rohan's wedding has drawn attention not only for their romance but also for their respective professional accomplishments. As the couple prepares to say "I do," here's a look at their combined net worth and the careers behind their success.

Anshula Kapoor's Net Worth

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. Her net worth is estimated at Rs 12-14 crore, according to TV9. Despite not pursuing a traditional acting career in Bollywood, she has built her fortune through successful business ventures, brand endorsements, digital content creation and reality television appearances.

Anshula completed her schooling at École Mondiale World School before graduating from Barnard College in New York. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as an AdWords Representative and Associate Account Strategist at Google in Gurugram in 2012 but stayed there for only 10 months.

In 2014, Anshula returned to Mumbai and took up the role of Licensing and Merchandising Associate at Exceed Entertainment. She later transitioned to the fitness industry, joining Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX as Operations Manager in 2015. She spent a year at HRX before leaving in 2016.

Anshula founded her own celebrity-based fundraising platform, Fankind, in 2019. It allows fans to connect with their favourite stars while supporting charities.

Apart from her entrepreneurial achievements, Anshula is a prominent influencer and social media personality. She commands significant fees for brand promotions and partnerships on Instagram. She has also expanded her media presence by appearing in the reality series The Traitors, streaming on Prime Video.

Anshula Kapoor reportedly owns a BMW X3 valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh. She also owns a 3BHK apartment in Juhu, Mumbai.

Rohan Thakkar's Net Worth

Screenwriter Rohan Thakkar has an estimated net worth of over Rs 8.5 crore, as reported by India.com. He accumulated his wealth through his professional career behind the camera in the entertainment industry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rohan currently works as a freelance screenwriter for Karan Johar's digital content wing, Dharmatic Entertainment. Before joining Dharma, he worked as a Social Media Marketing Executive and Copywriter Assistant for Grey Group.

Rohan later moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as an Executive Assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global, a talent and music management firm.

His writing credits include the short films The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018).

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app in 2022. After a year of dating, Anshula confirmed their relationship on social media through an Instagram post. The couple got engaged in 2025 during a vacation in New York City.

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