Bride-To-Be Anshula Kapoor's Teal Blue Patola Lehenga For Mehendi Honours Groom Rohan Thakkar's Gujarati Roots

Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. Ahead of the wedding, the couple has been celebrating with pre-wedding functions. After impressing with her traditional Mata Ki Chowki look, Anshula has now unveiled her vibrant mehendi outfit. She picked a custom teal blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta, inspired by Gujarat's rich Patola heritage.

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi Outift

Instead of going for the usual yellow or green mehendi outfit, Anshula chose a rich teal blue lehenga that instantly stood out. The skirt featured fine Patola-inspired motifs along with delicate mirror work. The broad embroidered border in antique gold gave the look a festive finish without feeling too heavy.

The blouse had white polka-dot detailing and intricate embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. The matching dupatta was equally eye-catching, with geometric embroidered panels, mirror work, tassel detailing and heavily embellished borders. The mix of Patola-inspired patterns and mirror work gave the entire outfit a traditional yet modern feel.

Skipping classic bridal polki, Anshula Kapoor opted for turquoise jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. She layered chunky turquoise bead necklaces with a statement pendant. She completed the look with matching drop earrings, multiple turquoise rings and delicate hand accessories.

Her makeup was kept natural and fresh. She wore a radiant base with softly defined eyes, subtle eyeliner, lightly flushed cheeks and a nude pink lip.

The bride-to-be's hair was styled in soft side-swept waves with a half-up hairstyle. A face-framing curl added softness around the face, while the back featured long strands of bright pink floral gajra cascading through her hair. The unusual floral accessory added a colourful contrast to the blue outfit.

Anshula Kapoor's Bridal Wardrobe

Before the mehendi celebrations, Anshula began her wedding festivities with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki. She wore a heavily embellished beige-gold lehenga paired with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta, celebrating Punjabi craftsmanship. She styled it with classic kundan jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings and a maang tikka, while her hair was tied into a neat bun with gold accents. Her soft satin-finish makeup completed the elegant and traditional look.

If her pre-wedding wardrobe is anything to go by, Anshula Kapoor's bridal look is definitely going to be worth the wait.

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