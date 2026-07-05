Sumona Chakravarti, 38, Undergoes Endometriosis Surgery: "Have 3 Visible Scars"

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has been away from social media for a couple of months now, and recently, she shared why. The actor said that she was living "under a rock for the last two months" and resurfaced to share that she underwent surgery to excise endometriosis. She first opened up about her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis in 2021.

The actor opened up about how despite managing the condition for years, it progressed massively, and it was time for her to get rid of it. She also shared how it has reshaped her and how she would like to use her voice and social media to build a community of "like-minded humans, especially women."

Sumona Chakravarty Undergoes Surgery For Endometriosis

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, ""Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months."

"On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years," Chakravarty added.

She shared that she spent the last two months "healing physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I am well. In fact very well," the television actor confessed, thanking her doctor and her team.

Sumona shared that all this while, she wanted to be on WhatsApp and Instagram, but realised that it wasn't a practical choice. "After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work, family, friends, and life," she added.

However, she shared that she wanted to change the way she uses and interacts with social media. She was initially chasing numbers-likes, comments, and followers.

"What I'd like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans, especially women," the actor noted.

She wants to create a space to talk about health - physical and mental - perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, travel, books, plants, food, pets, choosing to be single, or being a DINK (double income, no kids) couple.

Sumona Chakravarty Calls Out Men For Objectifying Her On Social Media

In her post, the actor further confessed that over the years, she has come across unusual comments on her posts, which were either trolling some of her body parts or making perverted and crass remarks. She noted that, unfortunately, most of these comments were from men. "Good folks don't really engage publicly. They read. They like. They sometimes message me privately. And they move on," she added.

"So, what's the solution? Yes, I am an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath," she shared.

Sumona added that she has kept her personal life private, and she is going to continue doing that, but she would like to share her battle with endometriosis in the hope that it might actually help someone else.

The actor shared that she turned 38 in June and realised that people who loved her wished her well despite her being away from social media. "The point I am trying to make is that it reminded me that Instagram is not the benchmark for love, relationships, or how much you're remembered," she further added.

Sumona noted that she is far more interested in paying attention to the life that she is living. "Post surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen," she said, adding that she is not sure if they will ever fade and they do bother her.

"Scars and memories are proof of a life lived," she added with pride.

"At 38, I'm realising that growing older isn't something to fear. It's a privilege. If age brings a little more wisdom, a little more perspective, a little more gratitude, and a few scars along the way. I'll take every single one of them."

The actor concluded the post saying that she wants her Instagram account to be an extension of her and her personality. She assured her fans that she will continue posting about work and workouts.

Before signing off, she shared that she travelled to Istanbul on her birthday, and it was a last minute decision. "38 looks good on me," read the caption.

Social Media Reactions

Commented on Sumona Chakravarti's post, Archana Puran Singh wished her "healing, peace, and all good things."

Karan V Grover, Arti Singh, and Ayushmaan Sethi also dropped hearts and stars in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "So wholesome! Bestest post."

Another said, "More power to you."

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